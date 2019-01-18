PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey is proposing an $11.4 billion budget for Arizona that focuses much of the new spending on schools and universities while depositing more than a half-billion dollars in the state’s rainy day fund.
Ducey’s proposal released Friday would increase state spending by 9.2 percent and would be the largest single-year increase since he took office.
[ARIZONA STATE OF THE STATE: Gov. Doug Ducey says Arizona must save for rainy day]
[MORE: Arizona politics]
The proposed budget would implement the next wave of teacher raises Ducey promised last year, when teachers walked out of the classroom, marched on the state Capitol and ultimately secured a promise of a 20 percent raise by 2020. It also would give a raise to state police officers and prison guards and hire more staff to keep watch on charter schools.
[RELATED: Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey seeks school safety plan again]
Ducey and the Republican-controlled Legislature will negotiate a final budget in the coming months.
