PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey says he’ll try once again to pass a school safety plan that failed in the Legislature last year.
The Republican governor said during his annual state of the state address Monday that the plan could make schools safer.
His plan would hire more police officers and school counselors. It also would allow police and others to seek protective orders preventing someone from buying a gun if they pose a threat. That provision angered gun-rights supporters last year.
House Democratic leader Charlene Fernandez of Yuma says Democrats want to see a requirement for universal background checks to be included in gun legislation.
