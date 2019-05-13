PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Debbie McDaniel has always had a desire to help children.
"I went to school to become a physician’s assistant, in the medical field, to work with children," said McDaniel, who teaches 6th grade.
But sometimes life gets in the way.
"I soon got married and had kids of my own,” McDaniel said. This put her master’s degree on hold.
“I had to work, so I just found a job that paid the bills," McDaniel said.
But a desire to help children was always in the back of her mind.
"Unfortunately, the teacher shortage is still a problem in Arizona" said Kirsten Flint, the Program Director for Arizona Teachers of Tomorrow.
Fewer people are going into the field of education, and the ones that do go into it, simply aren't staying.
The shortage has even prompted several billboards around town, calling for more teachers to apply. One stands near the Loop 202 Freeway and Country Club Drive.
"Last year here in Arizona, we started with almost 25 percent of our classrooms without a teacher," Flint said.
Teachers of Tomorrow, an online certification program based in Texas, was launched in Arizona last year during the Red for Ed movement.
"[Teachers of Tomorrow] helps people, [who] already have that 4-year degree, be able to get the training they need," Flint said.
The certification program has two phases and takes about 1.5 years to complete. During the second phase, they can teach in the classroom.
"It's self-paced, so our candidate actually goes through the program kind of on their own time," Flint said.
"I signed up in March of last year and worked for a year teaching. It's been fantastic," McDaniel said.
McDaniel was one of the first to sign up and is now the first graduate of the program in Arizona.
