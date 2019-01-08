AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Keeping tabs on Arizona’s teacher shortage.
Thousands of teaching positions remain unfilled in our state. This after pay raises were promised across the state to attract and keep teachers.
New numbers show exactly how many openings we have. That shortage seems to be improving by a hair.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Survey: Severe Arizona teacher shortage continues]
Within the Avondale School District, it's eighth-grade science teacher Danielle Larson's first year of teaching.
She began her career during one of the toughest times in state education history.
“I did know that coming into Arizona. Right when I was signing the paperwork, it was during the whole Red for Ed. I had watched the news about it. That didn’t change my mind about wanting to be here,” said Larson.
Finding her was not easy. The district recruited Larson all the way from Wyoming.
“In previous times there were multiple candidates for positions. We're in a place where sometimes there are no candidates for positions, where there's nobody applying at all for a position,” said Laura Elizondo, president of the Arizona School Personnel Administrators Association.
Thanks to new teachers like Larson, for the first time in three years, our teacher shortage has actually shrunk.
But Elizondo says our state is still at "crisis levels."
Their new survey shows 1,700 classrooms statewide don't have a teacher.
Instead, those classes were combined, or are being taught by a substitute.
Another 3,900 positions have been filled by long term subs or someone without a full teaching degree or "emergency credentials."
"From the top, all the way to the bottom, with state legislation, continuing to keep education on the forefront, and continuing to look into the funding for education, all the way down to districts, staff, students, parents and it takes all of us to make that happen,” said Elizondo.
