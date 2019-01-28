PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been nearly a year since Arizona teachers walked out of their classrooms and marched on the Capitol. On Monday, they paid another visit to lawmakers.
They want to let representatives know they’re still here -- and still committed to their cause.
“We haven't gone away. The problems aren't solved. We have a lot to work together on,” Dawn Penich-Thacker, the co-founder of Save Our Schools, said.
[HERE'S WHAT HAPPENED: Ducey meeting with legislative leadership to reach deal on education funding]
[AND THEN THIS: AZ teacher walkout ends, but not all students go back to class (May 4, 2018)]
Dressed in the red T-shirts that became the symbol of the Red for Ed movement last spring, dozens of current and former educators listened and spoke at Monday’s Education Committee hearing.
This is the first time in 2019 members of Save Our School have made an appearance at the Capitol.
It’s a new legislative session, and some new lawmakers were not in office for the walkout last spring.
“We hope they see us out here on a Monday afternoon and they think to themselves, 'Wow people really care about this' I better do my best,'” Penich-Thacker said.
While teachers were given a raise as a result of those rallies, teachers, parents and retired educators gathered to remind representatives there’s still more that can be done to help schools.
"The class size issue, the resources, the outdated materials, the buildings -- the whole school budget needs to be properly funded,” retired teacher Judy Simons said. "We have to keep it up or we're going to lose momentum and nothing will change."
