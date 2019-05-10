PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Teachers are leaving their jobs here in the Valley to teach abroad for more money.
Arizona's Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman said it's another example of the ongoing teacher shortage in the state.
WATCH: AZ teachers taking overseas positions
She's urging lawmakers to develop a budget that supports teachers and students.
[RELATED: Red for Ed supporters tell lawmakers they're still fighting for the cause]
Sarah Maffei, a teacher, said she will leave her Phoenix job to teach in China this fall.
"I’m the fourth person that I personally know," Maffei said. "Two teachers from my school here in Phoenix left last year. I have a friend in Kuwait and a friend who is teaching English in Kazakhstan, and another teacher who I knew previously, who is in China. I think once one teacher does it at a school, it kind of has a ripple effect."
Maffei said low pay in Arizona is the main reason teachers are leaving.
"Being in my profession for almost a decade now and still struggling to make ends meet, it just seems like such an easy solution to my problem," Maffei said.
She worries about the future of education and students.
"My fear is they’re not going to have enough quality teachers," Maffei said. "It’s going to affect class sizes, I'm afraid, because when you can’t find teachers to fill positions that are being left open, you’re forced to put students in unfortunate class situations."
Hoffman issued this statement:
"This is yet another example of the ongoing teacher shortage occurring in Arizona. Not only is Arizona losing teachers to surrounding states that can offer better pay, but we are also losing them to other countries. With Arizona still ranking near the bottom in terms of teacher pay and per-pupil spending, we cannot afford to wait for the next legislative session to get this right. I urge the legislature to develop a bipartisan budget that supports our teachers and students."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.