PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - This time last year, life was different for Jovanna and Frank Calzadillas.
"We were at a pool party in Vegas last year around this time--we remember exactly what we were doing," Frank said with a laugh. "We were at a pool party with a couple of friends. We were just in the pool listening to music and having a good time."
The couple had so much fun on Sept. 30 that they didn't make it to the Route 91 concert that night when Sam Hunt was playing.
However, on Oct. 1, they attended the concert, which ended in gunfire spraying the crowd.
Jovanna was shot in the head. Doctors told her husband that she likely wouldn't make it.
"Of course there was doubt just because of what the doctors were telling us and everything. We didn't know how much she would recover, but let's just put it this way, when we prayed to God for Jovanna to recover, we got more than what we prayed for," Frank said.
Day after day and week after week, Jovanna kept getting stronger.
However, they say the last 365 days have been anything but easy.
"Most of the time I was asleep, and when I woke up, that's when it was a nightmare," Jovanna said of her recovery.
"A nightmare, but yet it taught us a lot to grow as a family and it taught us a lot of patience, all of us," Frank added.
Jovanna is visiting Hayden High School on Oct. 1 this year where they are expected to give her a surprise.
"We wanted to go up there just to tell everybody thanks. The staff up there, the superintendent, they were all there for us," Frank said.
Jovanna said she also hopes to visit the softball field where she used to play.
Looking ahead to the next year, Jovanna and Frank have big plans.
"I want to walk so bad," Jovanna said.
"Our main thing is to just be stronger as a family," Frank said.
"Yep, and take our honeymoon," Jovanna quickly added.
