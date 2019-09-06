YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA (3TV/CBS5) -- Officials at Yosemite National Park say a woman from Arizona has fallen to her death while climbing a steep mountain.
The woman has been identified as 29-year-old Danielle Burnett of Lake Havasu City.
Just before noon on Thursday, park officials say Burnett was using the cables to climb Half Dome in Yosemite National Park, when she fell.
Officials say she fell more than 500 feet down steep, rocky terrain.
Park Rangers arrived on the scene, and Burnett was pronounced dead.
The incident remains under investigation.
Rising nearly 5,000 feet above Yosemite Valley, Half Dome is a Yosemite icon and said to be a great challenge to hikers.
Two metal cables allow hikers to climb the last 400 feet to the summit without rock climbing equipment.
According to recreation.gov, "the cables are not the only difficult part of the hike, which is 14 to 16 miles round-trip and gains 4,800 feet. If you're planning to hike Half Dome, you should be in good physical condition... It takes most people 10 to 12 hours to hike to Half Dome and back."