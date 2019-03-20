MARICOPA, AZ -- A Maricopa woman behind a popular YouTube channel featuring her adopted children was on pace to make more than $1 million this year before she was arrested on charges of child abuse, according to a friend.
Machelle Hobson, 48, made more than $100,000 in a single month in ad revenue from her YouTube channel, according to the friend who said he spoke regularly with Hobson and saw financial documents. The channel has more than 700,800 subscribers and more than 250 million views.
YouTube has since removed the channel, which showed Hobson's seven adopted children in playful scenarios. According to police, if the children did not recall their lines or follow direction, they would be locked in a closet, beaten, starved or plunged into an ice bath.
Hobson was arrested on March 15 at her home in Maricopa on charges of child molestation, child abuse, unlawful imprisonment and child neglect. Pinal County Sheriff's Office originally identified her as Machelle Hackney but the Pinal County Attorney's Office later said her name is Machelle Hobson.
Hobson remained in custody Wednesday in lieu of a $200,000 bond.
Her biological sons, Logan and Ryan Hackney, were released from custody Tuesday on their own recognizance as they await a court appearance on charges of failing to report the abuse.
Investigators with the Maricopa Police Department said Hobson forced her adopted children to skip school and appear in the online videos. Some of the children told police they hadn't been in school "for years."
During interviews with police, some of the kids said they were locked in closets without access to food or restrooms for days, pepper-sprayed, beaten and forced to take ice baths as punishment. If the children resisted the ice bath, Hobson "would force their head underwater," according to a police report.
Hobson denied using a closet, pepper spray or ice baths to discipline the children. She told officers “the only forms of punishment she uses is having to stand in the corner, getting spankings and being grounded,” according to a police report.
During a welfare check at the home, police found one child in a closet wearing only a pull-up. Officers noted the closet had a locking mechanism on it but was unlocked at the time. Police obtained a search warrant and found two cans of pepper spray, according to court documents.
According to police, Hobson made the children stand in the corner of the home with their arms above their heads for hours.
During a police interview, one daughter told police she was "extremely hungry and thirsty," but when an officer gave her a bag of chips "she was fearful to eat it, as she did not want her mother Machelle to smell chips on her breath."
The Arizona Department of Child Safety confirmed they removed the children from the house on March 14.
According to DCS, after an adoption is approved, they are no longer involved with the family.
DCS requires all foster placements undergo a complete vetting process before acquiring a license.
If you know a child who is being abused or neglected call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-CHILD. The national hotline is operated 24/7 by counselors on the phone and via text.
What a POS. They should do the same to her and put it on You tube
