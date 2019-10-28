NEAR SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/ CBS 5) – White Castle in Arizona is continuing to see cravers show up for sliders.
A spokesperson for White Castle near Scottsdale said the restaurant continues to have steady lines. Wait times for dine-in and the drive-thru are averaging two to three hours.
There is still an order limit of 60 sliders per person at the location near Loop 101 and Via de Ventura.
This White Castle location is still closing between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. But if you get in line before 1 a.m., you'll be served.
The location did close before midnight on Saturday, and Salt River police were blocking entrances.
White Castle has not made a decision on when to move to 24-hour service.
The restaurant, famous for its sliders, had its grand opening on Wednesday with a massive turnout.
In the first 20 hours there were nearly 50,000 sliders served.
