PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The voter registration gap between the two major parties has dwindled to nearly a decade low heading into the final weeks leading up to the midterm elections.
Republicans still hold the overall registration advantage, but the Democratic Party whittled that lead down to 3.8 percent, according to Garrett Archer, the senior elections analysist for the Secretary of State's office.
The margin between the two parties hasn’t been this close since June 2009, Archer said.
As of Oct. 8, Archer said there are 1.28 million registered Republican voters, 1.14 million Democratic voters and 1.23 million voters registered without designating one of the major parties.
Democratic voters out-registered Republicans in 30 out of 41 weeks this year, according to the data provided by the Secretary of State's office.
However, there was a spike of GOP voters last week that points to the possibility that Republicans are getting more engaged in this election.
Last week, the GOP-controlled Senate confirmed Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Tuesday was the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 6 election. Early ballots were slated to start going out Wednesday.
