PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix has a rich history in sports and music but will soon be making more history this November.

The "Madhouse on McDowell" will serve as a voting center and early voting ballot drop location. It'll be set up so that people can be safe and socially distanced while exercising their voting rights. Early ballots will be dropped outside the Madhouse North Box Office. It's unclear when it will start accepting the ballots.

A task force, including Phoenix Suns managing partner Robert Sarver and the Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker and Mikal Bridges, helped make this possible. They have worked with state and Maricopa County officials to establish the new voting site and helped with a plan to get more people out to vote. Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury employees can volunteer as poll workers at different polling locations throughout Maricopa County.

Talking Stick Resort Arena, where the Suns play, wasn't an option because it's in the middle of a makeover and won't be ready by the Nov. 3 election.

Making Veterans Memorial Coliseum a voting site is part of a broader push by the NBA. NBA players sparked the move by not playing in this year's playoffs for three days in protest of racial injustice and police brutality. They agreed to return to playing the games after agreeing with the teams and the league to encourage more voting this fall. The teams that own and control arena property promised to work with local elections officials to at least hold voter registration events and try to convert the facilities into voting locations.