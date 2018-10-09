The Tohono O'odham Indian Nation said Tuesday that the status of Meneger's Dam is being closely monitored by the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs.
Tribal officials say equipment is being deployed to pump the lake behind the dam and lower the water level safely, with two pipes installed last weekend.
To stabilize the dam's earthen berm, more than 1,000 sandbags were hauled to the crest of the dam Monday.
The tribe says damage assessments have been completed on 50 homes with preliminary infrastructure assessments conducted on public buildings and tribal utility systems.
Road assessments and comprehensive damage cost estimates still are being done.
An emergency shelter in Sells remains active for evacuees from the impacted communities and continues to be managed by the American Red Cross, tribal department personnel, and local volunteers. The shelter has recently received donations of water, food and clothing items, and minimal home items. Donations will continue to be accepted to support over 40 community members in need of provisions while in the shelter, as well as home recovery materials.
Individuals interested in providing a donation for the emergency shelter or home recovery efforts are asked to please contact Donna Estrada at (520) 993-1079. Those interested in volunteering to support emergency shelter, home repair, and mitigation efforts should click the following link to the volunteer intake form: https://bit.ly/2NvV178.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.