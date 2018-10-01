HAYDEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One year after the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, the small town of Hayden honored the strength of a victim with deep roots in the small town.
Jovanna Calzadillas still has a bullet in her brain, and initially wasn’t expected to survive the massacre, but Monday, the Hayden High School gym was crowded with people celebrating a year of recovery.
“You know, Jovanna, that night, she did die,” said Jovanna’s husband Frank Calzadillas. “She died that night and I lost her.”
But against the odds, she pulled through.
“I’m so lucky to be here,” Jovanna said.
Community members made signs and cards for Jovanna, who now uses a wheelchair and still struggles with memory issues after the bullet lodged in her brain.
“We were born and raised in this small little town. So pretty much all we had was each other,” said Jovanna's mother Barbara Martinez.
But as Hayden honored her, Jovanna also showed how far she’s come, standing up to address the crowd of students, family and others from around Hayden.
“Just to be strong. I showed everybody that I could do it,” Jovanna said.
The crowd finished the ceremony by releasing 58 balloons in honor of the 58 people who lost their lives in the mass shooting.
“I could have been one of those balloons,” Jovanna said.
