PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A series of deadly tourism incidents in the Dominican Republic has forced American tourists to rethink their travel plans, including a woman from Phoenix.
Only months after a whirlwind stay in the Dominican Republic, Amber Call and her husband planned a return getaway this Fall.
"We were super excited to follow the same itinerary," said Call. "Same hotel, and do everything the same,” she said.
Then came the bad news.
Over just a few weeks, several tourists had died over suspicious circumstances.
"There's no way I could feel safe when I could get a drink from my minibar and have to worry about poison in it," Call said.
While Call won't be going back anytime soon, Arizona's Family learned local travel agents are still helping customers go to the Dominican Republic if the interest is there.
"You want them to have an open mind about any place they want to go," said Carolyn Nitz, owner of Phoenix’s First Class Travel agency.
Travel agents said they can't outwardly sway someone from going to the Dominican Republic, because a customer's wish always takes precedent.
Instead, they said they'll recommend alternative spots.
"You never tell anyone 'don't go someplace' because if you do, in their mind, they've closed a door," Nitz told Arizona’s Family.
According to the U.S. State Department, more Americans visited the Dominican Republic last year than France.
Whether that stays the case, remains to be seen.
(1) comment
Always pick a safe and enjoyable place to vacation. While you're on vacation take some time to appreciate the contributions to society that White people have made; the contributions of Whites to the group's heritage and culture, as well as achievements by White people, and the central role of Whites in U.S. history.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.