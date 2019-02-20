PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The tomatoes at Abby Lee Farms in South Phoenix live in a greenhouse. But when the temperatures drop outside, they simply stop growing.
“When it gets below 40 degrees, the plant just shuts down and hibernates like a bear,” said Neal Brooks, the owner of Abby Lee Farms.
Brooks has been growing and selling tomatoes in the Valley for 40 years. But this year's long winter in Arizona has created tomatoes in green, and profits in red.
“If it freezes, it’s usually between December 15th and January 15th, and then you’re off to the races. Well not this year. This year we’re back to where we were 10-15 years ago,” he said.
To put that into perspective, he said they’re down in production right now about 60 to 70 percent. So on the money side, he said usually they’ll sell about $150,000 worth of tomatoes a month. But he said right now, because of these cold temperatures, they’re on track to only sell about $40,000 of tomatoes in February alone.
“Trying to explain that to your family, to your bank, you know, why am I behind? It’s called agriculture, folks” Brooks said.
He said it's hard to make up that much time and money, but they're only hope is driving up the cost to sell, meaning you, the consumer, will be paying more to eat it.
But he said the taste of their tomatoes just can't be beat, and hopes the fruits of their labors now pay off soon. Literally.
