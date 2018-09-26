Arizona to get $2.7M under 50-state settlement with Uber

PHOENIX (AP) -- Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says the state will receive $2.7 million under a $148 million nationwide settlement between 50 states and Uber.
The settlement announced Wednesday by Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan stems from the ride-hailing company's yearlong delay in reporting a data breach to its affected drivers about the theft of their personal information.
California-based Uber learned in November 2016 that hackers had accessed personal data, including driver's license information, for roughly 600,000 Uber drivers in the U.S. The company acknowledged the breach in November 2017, saying it paid $100,000 in ransom for the stolen information to be destroyed.
The states sued Uber, saying the company violated laws requiring it to promptly notify people affected by the breach.
(1) comment
The problem with this is that the states get all the money and the damaged people get nothing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.