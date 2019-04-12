PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is moving to tighten the state’s law on capital punishment by eliminating three of the 14 so-called aggravating circumstances that can be the basis for imposing death sentences for convicted murderers.
Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday signed into law a bill overwhelmingly approved by the House and unanimously approved by the Senate.
The circumstances being eliminated include whether the defendant created a “grave risk of death” for another person in addition to the person killed.
The other two circumstances being eliminated are if the offense was committed in a “cold, calculated manner without pretense of moral or legal justification” and if the defendant used a stun gun in committing the murder.
Officials say the circumstances being eliminated have been used rarely.
