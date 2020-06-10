PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Check your Mega Millions ticket because somebody here in Arizona just won Tuesday’s $410 million jackpot. It’s a first for Arizona. The cash option for the winning ticket is nearly $317 million.

The Arizona Lottery says the Circle K at 67th Avenue and Beardsley Road in Glendale.

The winning numbers are 1, 5, 9, 10, and 23, plus the gold Mega Ball 22. If those are the numbers you have, the Arizona Lottery suggests signing the back of ticket immediately.

Last August, Arizona joined a growing number of states allowing people who win lottery jackpots of $100,000 to remain anonymous. Gov. Doug Ducey signed the legislation in August.

"Winning the lottery shouldn't come at the expense of someone's privacy or safety," Ducey's spokesman Patrick Ptak said at the time.

The Mega Millions jackpot has been rolling since Feb. 11, growing to become the largest prize in a year.

According to the Mega Millions website, 13 tickets matched all five white balls. Nine of those tickets were sold in Florida, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, and Washington. They’re worth $1 million each. The other four tickets matched the five white balls and the Megaplier. Those tickets are worth $2 million and were sold in Mississippi, New York, and South Carolina. This is the first big Mega Millions prize for the Mississippi Lottery. Founded in August 2018, it’s the newest lottery in the country.

The third prize in the Mega Millions game is $10,000. According to the Mega Millions website, 74 tickets matched four white balls and the Mega Ball. Thirteen of them had the Megaplier option, which doubled the prize to $20,000.

In all, more than 1.1 million tickets won some kind of prize. Mega Millions prizes start at $2.

Winners have 180 days from the Mega Millions drawing to claim their prizes. After 180 days, the tickets expire and cannot be redeemed.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday, June 12. The jackpot resets to $20 million.

The Arizona Lottery isn't just about games of chance and winning money. It's also about giving back.

"Proceeds from Arizona Lottery ticket sales go to programs and organizations that help Arizona’s communities in four key areas: higher education, health and human services, the environment and economic and business development," according to ArizonaLottery.com.

Last fiscal year, sales by the Arizona Lottery passed the $1 billion mark for the first time. By June 2019, it had already more $220 million back into Arizona. In 2018, beneficiaries of the Arizona Lottery received $212 million.