The water crisis in Flint, Michigan served as a wake-up call for state agencies, cities and school districts across the country to test for the presence of lead in the water that comes out of school drinking fountains. Lead is known to cause lower IQ scores and learning disabilities in children.
In 2017, the state of Arizona tested the water in every public school district for the presence of lead. It was one of the first states in the country to do so. The resulting report served to reassure teachers and parents that the water in our schools is largely safe (Swipe left to see the report). Not everyone agrees that the conclusion presented by the state is accurate.
Tonight on CBS 5 News at 10pm, CBS 5 Investigates whether the amount of lead the state considers safe really is “safe.”
[APP USERS: Click here to see the results of the state's lead testing]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.