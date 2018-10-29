PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) − Five telemarketers were arrested following a grand jury indictment for various fraud violations, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Brandon Ball, 46, Treveor Wesley, 28, Gordon Hardy, 55, Jackie Whitley, 37 and Brian Gibson, 36, allegedly worked together in a telemarketing operation to defraud elderly customers of over $1 million.
The 24-count indictment alleges that when talking with the victims over the phone, the suspects and their employees would use fake names and misrepresent the "nature of a purported investment opportunity and the location of the business."
All five suspects were arrested and arraigned.
The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Secret Service and the Phoenix Police Department with assistance from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Special Investigations Section of the Arizona Attorney General's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.