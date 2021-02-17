PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- According to The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, there was a 98% increase in attempts from human traffickers targeting children online in 2020. That's why it's so important for parents to monitor their kid's online activity. A technology company based in Arizona is helping parents do just that.
"We wanted to create something that stops social media from becoming a social disaster," said Cyber Dive co-founder and CEO Jeff Gottfurcht.
Cyber Dive's mission is to keep kids safe online by allowing parents to see online activity and force an open conversation between kids and parents.
"Our tool really maximizes openness, and it minimizes secrets. We really wanted to create a tool. We knew there were a lot of parents who had screaming pain to get back into the lives of their kids, and there were a lot of kids who wanted that too," said Gottfurcht.
Parents can see what the kids are watching or posting about on social media and even who is on their friend's list.
"If you have a daughter and she makes a friend with someone in North Carolina, but you've never been to North Carolina, and you have no family there, you're able to see that on our platform," said Cyber Dive co-founder and chief technology officer Derek Jackson.
Cyber Dive has partnered with the Phoenix Dream Center, a nonprofit dedicated to stopping human trafficking.
"Cyber Dive came along with what we think really is just an amazing tool to help parents really in this fight. So we're proud to be partnered with them," said Phoenix Dream Center executive director Brian Steele. The partnership works in a couple of different ways.
"We use the tool for the kiddos that we serve in our different programs, so helping us help them keep their social media safe," Steele said. "We've provided some of our experts, some of our psychologists, that people who work with our children as resources for Cyber Dive to help them really kind of kind of help to just craft their product."
Steele is also a dad and uses the platform as well.
"It's also really about just giving me a deeper look into really what's going on in my son's mind and what he's what kind of stuff he's sort of taking in that day and so it's pretty, pretty good tool for that," Steele said.
Much of Cyber Dive is free for parents to use. There are also some premium features available at an increased price.