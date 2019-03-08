PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An Arizona lawmaker wants to extend the filing deadline for state taxes by two months.
"Just to give a little more certainty, we figured we'd give a little more time," said Republican Sen. J.D. Mesnard.
Mesnard’s measure has passed the Senate, but still needs to be approved in the House.
The reason an extension’s being considered is because state lawmakers still haven’t brought Arizona tax law into compliance with new Federal tax law.
"Everything remains up in the air, unfortunately,” Mesnard said.
And that’s causing headaches for tax professionals like Robert Hockensmith.
"I have about 500 clients. Imagine 500 conversations that are exactly the same,” Hockensmith said.
Hockensmith says each of those clients are wondering what to do with all the uncertainty.
"We accountants and we Arizona taxpayers are sitting around with our hands waiting to decide what we're supposed to be doing."
It all stems from Republican legislators and Gov. Doug Ducey being unable to agree on how much cash the state should hold onto.
"If the Arizona Legislature passes the new rules, and complies with the Federal Law, people will have less deductions, therefore owe more taxes, therefore have less refunds." Hockensmith said.
That leaves the state with more revenue. Ducey wants Arizona to hang on to it, where GOP lawmakers want to send it back to taxpayers.
And while all this gets sorted out, Hockensmith says extending the filing deadline would be beneficial.
"I think it's a good thing.”
Extra time for people to digest changes to state tax law that Hockensmith believes lawmakers are likely to approve.
"So using the conservative approach, filing returns with the new rules is the better way to go right now," Hockensmith said.
But if Gov. Ducey and state lawmakers can’t mend their differences and the changes aren’t approved by fall, Arizona taxpayers could see another refund check coming in the mail.
