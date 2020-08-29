PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Forty-five members of the FEMA Urban Search and Rescue - Arizona Task Force Team 1 have safely returned home Saturday evening after being deployed to Louisiana August 26 to help with Hurricane Laura.
The team, which included two search and rescue dogs, was used for urban search and water rescue needs as a response to the powerful hurricane. When the self-sufficient team planned to return to Arizona was unknown when they initially deployed.
When the team deployed the night of August 26, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego wished them well on Twitter.
"Sending thoughts, prayers, and well wishes to all affected by #HurricaneLaura. Tonight, 45 members of the AZ Task Force 1 leave to assist in the effort. Proud of our @PHXFire for stepping up and answering the call," Gallego tweeted.