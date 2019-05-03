PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Federal Communications Commission is warning Arizona consumers to be aware of scam robocalls from specific international area codes.
The calls typically come in bursts, often calling multiple times in the middle of the night.
The FCC says the calls are likely trying to prompt consumers to call the number back, resulting in per minute charges. People should not call these numbers back.
Recent reports indicate that these calls are using phone numbers with a 222 country code for the West African nation of Mauritania.
The calls have been targeting Arizona and New York residents.
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich tweeted a screenshot of the call log on his cell phone with multiple calls from international numbers including one using the 222 country code.
Anyone else get a bunch of random calls at odd hours today? Unless you have family in Mauritania or other exotic locations, it’s best to ignore these unsolicited calls. DO NOT call back. Scammers hope you'll call back so they can pocket the cost of the expensive phone call.
Generally, the One Ring scam takes place when a robocaller calls a number and hangs up after a ring or two. They may call repeatedly, hoping the person calls back and runs up a toll that is largely paid to the scammer.
Consumer Tips:
-Do not call back numbers you do not recognize, especially those appearing to originate overseas.
-File a complaint with the FCC if you received these calls: www.fcc.gov/complaints
-If you never make international calls, consider talking to your phone company about blocking outbound international calls to prevent accidental toll calls
-Check your phone bill for charges you don’t recognize
Advances in technology allow massive amounts of calls to be made cheaply and easily.
Spoofing tools also make it easy for scammers to mask their identity.
The FCC is working to combat scam calls with enforcement actions, a strong push for caller ID authentication, and support for call blocking tools.
Another key tool is consumer education like this alert and the FCC’s One Ring scam consumer guide: https://t.co/pROJ0ldMXv
I am getting dozens of calls from Arizona numbers that do the same thing as well. Sure there is no charge for call back, so I have done it a couple of times and guess what - NOT ONE OF THE NUMBERS EXIST. I even got a dozen calls from MY number in one day.
