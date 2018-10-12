SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) -- The 9th Annual Arizona Taco Festival comes to Salt River Fields in Scottsdale this weekend, October 13 and 14.
This years' fest features a lineup of 50 of the Valley's best taco joints, a dozen top mixologists shaking up their creative takes on the classic margarita and 30 tequila brands.
The 9th annual Arizona Taco Festival, presented by El Jimador Tequila and Estrella Jalisco beer, features a taco-making lineup that includes a spicy mix of past Arizona Taco Festival Champions, new restaurants, food trucks, and classic Phoenix destinations.
All participating taco vendors will vie for trophies and portions of a $10,000 cash prize purse in a heated culinary competition each day. Participating taco teams will roll out exclusive taco creations just for the festival, so don't miss your chance to taste one of these chef-crafted creations.
Participating restaurants at the 2018 Arizona Taco Festival include Taco Guild, SOL Mexican Cocina, Ajo Al's Mexican Café (2017 Grand Champion), Pokitrition, students from Scottsdale Community College, Gadzooks Enchiladas & Soup and CRUjiente.
New for 2018, get a worldly taste of tacos from new restaurants including Taste of Korea, Sr. Ozzy's Tacos y Mariscos, Joe's Tacos, Herb n' Smoke Tacos & BBQ, Arizona Tacos, and ice cream tacos from Nitro Live Icecreamery.
For a full list of this year's Taco Teams visit https://aztacofestival.com/tacos/.
All tacos are only $2 and will be purchased with Taco Tokens.
The Margarita Masters Tent will feature a dozen of the Valley's top mixologists competing for the ultimate prize of margarita supremacy on Sunday, October 14. Each will create their own margarita creation for thirsty patrons and judges alike. Additional tickets are required to enter the Margarita Tent.
Throughout the weekend, Chico Malo, Rubio's and Topgolf will host taco lounges for an escape from the heat and to relax while enjoying your tacos. Outside those lounges, shade tents will be provided by Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Dealers.
Don't miss a stop by the Bashas' Supermarkets tent, where the festival's Official Grocery Partner will provide giveaways and other activities.
On Saturday, the Tequila Expo will feature 30 brands offering over 100 varieties of tequila for revelers to sip the afternoon away (additional ticket required). There will also be pop-up bars from Dos Gringos, El Hefe, Old Town Gringos, and Square One Concepts' Wasted Grain.
Of course, lucha libre wrestlers, a Chihuahua Beauty Pageant, Kids Zone presented by Quick Quack Carwash, and live music will entertain guests throughout the weekend as they eat and drink their way through the festivities.
Tickets are available for both Saturday and Sunday, including tickets to the VIP Tent, presented by Talking Stick Resort. This ticket comes with 5 beverages, 10 tacos and access to an exclusive area featuring private shaded seating, private bathrooms and a Talking Stick Resort DJ.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.aztacofestival.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.