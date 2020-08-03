PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Supreme Court ruled Monday morning that a rideshare fee proposed by Phoenix Sky Harbor is constitutional.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich previously said that the fees were "likely" unconstitutional.

“By imposing these new user fees they violated the state constitution. So unless the city rescinds those new fees, we will be in court litigating against them, protecting the hard-working Arizona taxpayers,” Brnovich said.

Brnovich has been investigating the proposed hike which would affect rideshares like Lyft and Uber. The rideshare companies have been pushing back the fee increase, threatening to stop service at the airport.

Right now, riders are charged a $2.66 fee to get picked up at the airport. There are no additional fees for drop-offs. The airport subcommittee wants to gradually increase rates over the next few years to $5 per ride, $10 round trip.

The rideshare fee increase would make Sky Harbor one of the most expensive airports for rideshare users.

Arizona's Family reached out to Uber and Lyft as well as the Arizona Attorney General's office for comment on the ruling and are waiting to hear back.