Arizona sues Mercedes in suit alleging emissions cheating

The state of Arizona alleges in a lawsuit that Mercedes-Benz violated the law by programming emission systems on certain models of its diesel vehicles to turn off or reduce their effectiveness while on the road

By JACQUES BILLEAUD

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) -- The state of Arizona alleges in a lawsuit that Mercedes-Benz violated the law by programming emission systems on certain models of its diesel vehicles to turn off or reduce their effectiveness while on the road.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday accuses Mercedes-Benz USA and its parent company, Daimler AG, of intentionally concealing the practice from consumers, while at the same time marketing its BlueTEC diesel vehicles as environmentally friendly.

Testing by the state's experts revealed that on-road emissions of the vehicles in question were high, but when the same vehicles had low emissions when tested inside a laboratory, the lawsuit said.

Daimler AG says the lawsuit's claims are without merit.

The lawsuit drew parallels between the Mercedes vehicles and emissions-cheating vehicles produced in the past by Volkswagen.

