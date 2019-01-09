Arizona sues Mercedes in suit alleging emissions cheating

By JACQUES BILLEAUD
Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) -- The state of Arizona alleges in a lawsuit that Mercedes-Benz violated the law by programming emission systems on certain models of its diesel vehicles to turn off or reduce their effectiveness while on the road.
The lawsuit filed Tuesday accuses Mercedes-Benz USA and its parent company, Daimler AG, of intentionally concealing the practice from consumers, while at the same time marketing its BlueTEC diesel vehicles as environmentally friendly.
Testing by the state's experts revealed that on-road emissions of the vehicles in question were high, but when the same vehicles had low emissions when tested inside a laboratory, the lawsuit said.
Daimler AG says the lawsuit's claims are without merit.
The lawsuit drew parallels between the Mercedes vehicles and emissions-cheating vehicles produced in the past by Volkswagen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.