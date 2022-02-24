PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a world away from Arizona. Still, the co-director of ASU's Center on the Future of War says even this desert corner of the United States will likely feel the effects of the conflict.

"War is a terrible thing," said Daniel Rothenberg. "And the aggressive war of Russia and Ukraine is a tragedy. And we're witnessing this tragedy," he said. Researchers at The Center on the Future of War study how conflicts around the globe are changing. Rothenberg says this conflict is different from anything the world has seen in decades.

"What we're watching is what's known as a war of aggression. Aggression is one of the most significant crimes of international law. And it's a significant crime because it does such serious violence to the international order," said Rothenberg.

The researcher and ASU professor said one only needs to look to Russian President Vladimir Putin to identify the motivation behind the invasion of Ukraine.

"He has stated that Ukraine isn't a genuine nation, that the Ukrainians don't have a right to self-determination, and the state that the world recognizes as Ukraine doesn't have a legitimate right to exist," said Rothenberg. "We don't know where it's going, but it genuinely presents a risky and dangerous situation for our world. And that means that it has real impact for people in Arizona and people all over our country, even if the specifics of those impacts are not obvious today, tomorrow, or next week."