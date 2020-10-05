Lorenzo Sierra

WASHINGTON (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona State Representative Lorenzo Sierra has been admitted to a hospital in Washington D.C. due to complications related to COVID-19.

According to the Arizona House Democrats, Sierra was transferred Monday morning to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he is “resting comfortably” in ICU.

Sierra, who represents Legislative District 19 in Arizona, was traveling with his wife to visit family in Washington D.C. when they both began exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

Sierra’s wife is recovering well and remains in the Washington D.C. area with family.

 

