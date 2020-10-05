WASHINGTON (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona State Representative Lorenzo Sierra has been admitted to a hospital in Washington D.C. due to complications related to COVID-19.
According to the Arizona House Democrats, Sierra was transferred Monday morning to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he is “resting comfortably” in ICU.
Sierra, who represents Legislative District 19 in Arizona, was traveling with his wife to visit family in Washington D.C. when they both began exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.
Sierra’s wife is recovering well and remains in the Washington D.C. area with family.
On Sunday, Sept. 27, my wife and I exhibited symptoms of COVID-19 while visiting family in Washington DC. My wife tested positive while being treated at a local ER. I am awaiting my test results, but have been advised to assume it is positive until officially diagnosed. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/6e7H63w1wd— Rep. Lorenzo Sierra (@Sierra4AZ) September 29, 2020