PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona State Fair kicked off its annual family tradition in the Valley Friday, Oct. 5.
The fair offers new rides, new fair food and of course, new experiences.
Just some dates on the concert calendar:
- Gary Allen on Friday, Oct. 5
- Pitbull on Wednesday, Oct. 17
- Big & Rich on Saturday, Oct. 20
- Sesame Street Live on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 27 and 28
The new ride, Kongo, is a jungle ride. It's high speed, side-to-side and round-and-round, with a slight chance of getting wet. Must be 48 inches tall to ride alone.
The family favorite is Jumbo the elephant, flying through the air with the greatest of ease. Must be 39 inches to 48 inches tall to ride with an adult, and 48 inches tall to ride alone.
And of course, you come to the fair for the food. Sample deep fried Twinkies and Oreos, Navajo tacos, buffalo wing fries and bacon bombs. You'll also find Flamin' Hot Cheetos on cotton candy and ears of corn, and french fries coated in butter, caramel and Fruity Pebbles.
Every Friday, Taste of the Fair offers you an array of smaller portions of select Fair Food faves, plus great deals on rides and games. Mark your calendars for $2 Food, Rides and Games from noon to 6 p.m.
The fair offers many deals through its run.
The Arizona Milk Producers is offering free child's admission in exchange for five Undeniably Dairy milk caps. Admission is good for one child age 5-13.
Spend $50 or more at any Fry's Food Store starting Sept. 26 and receive two free adult admissions. Bring your receipt to redeem your tickets. Valid every Friday until 6 p.m. To see more deals at the fair, click here.
The Arizona State Fair runs through Oct. 28.
The Admission Gates are open Wednesday to Sunday
Wednesday: Noon – 9 p.m.
Thursday: Noon – 9 p.m.
Friday: Noon – 10 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Sunday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Closing: Midway, food and outside vendors are open until 11 p.m. or later.
Actual closing time varies with attendance. Rides will stop after the La Grande Wheel goes dark.
The Shopping Pavilion Building closes at 10 p.m. King Tut and The Egyptian Treasures Exhibit closes at 10 p.m. The livestock barns close at 9 p.m.
Regular Admission Pricing:
Kids under 4 are FREE every day
Adults (14+) – $10
Kids (ages 5-13) – $7
Seniors (ages 55+) – $7
