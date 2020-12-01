PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Due to popular demand earlier this year, the Arizona State Fair has decided to host a holiday drive-thru fair food event.
It is called the Ho-Ho Holiday Drive-Thru Fair Food event and will take place for two long weekends - Dec. 10 through 13 and Dec. 17 through 20.
Thursday and Friday the fair drive-thru will be open 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, it will be open 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Admission is free. Just enter the drive-thru from 19th Avenue and Monte Vista Road. Cash will be accepted but the fair prefers card payments.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Arizona State Fair didn't happen for the 2020 season, so instead the fair got creative and put on a drive-thru event for people to get their fair food kick. It was so popular that the fair kept extending.
More details on the drive-thru event to be released soon. Keep an eye here for the new information.