PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It takes a heck of a lot of rain to shut down the State Fair. Well, it happened Saturday!
The Arizona State Fair has closed for the day due to weather. Officials say the Fair is set to reopen Sunday as usual.
Folks forced to give up their day at the fair are being offered return tickets.
Rain and flooding slammed the Valley Saturday as the city experienced record rainfall.
By 3 p.m., Sky Harbor picked up 1.32 inches of rain. We've hit our wettest October on record in Phoenix, per the National Weather Service.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday for Metro Phoenix, Western Arizona and portions of the high country through Central Arizona.
The Fair tweeted this statement Saturday afternoon:
"Thank you, everyone, for braving today's storm. For the first time in recent memory, The Arizona State Fair is closing due to weather.
The forecast is sunny skies and a high of 75 tomorrow! Hope to see you back at the fair!"
The Arizona State Fair runs through Oct. 28.
Admission gates are open Wednesday to Sunday.
And lots of folks are asking about tonight's concert, but there IS NO SHOW scheduled for Saturday night.
You can find more fair information online and also on the Arizona State Fair Facebook page.
