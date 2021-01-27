FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - If you're thinking about heading to Flagstaff this weekend to hit the slopes at the Arizona Snowbowl, better make other plans.

Tickets, rentals, and lessons at the ski resort are sold out through Sunday, Jan. 31.

Since all tickets must be bought online, resort officials encourage skiers to look ahead on the calendar and book your next preferred dates.

After storms dropped 54” of fresh snow in the high country over the past week, skiers and snowboarders have been rushing to get their lift tickets and take advantage of some great conditions.

But due to COVID-19 precautions, per-day capacity is limited to only a certain number of guests. Come early, because ticketed guests and passholders will have access to the mountain on a first-come, first-served basis.

Capacity levels will vary per day, and will be based on factors including weather and how many trails are open. If capacity is reached, the road may close to uphill traffic.

All lift tickets must be purchased online ahead of time. No tickets will be sold at the ticket window, except for Power Pass/Power Pass Select buddy tickets. All visitors to Snowbowl must present a season pass or a purchase confirmation in order to access the resort.

The roads from the Phoenix area could be hazardous. Chains or 4WD are required and visitors are being told they should be prepared for potential delays. You also have the option of taking the free shuttle bus from downtown Flagstaff for a convenient ride up the mountain. Buses run every weekend in January and February.

Masks are required at Snowbowl. See the full list of COVID-19 precautions here.