FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It's a snowboarder's dream up in Flagstaff, where Arizona Snowbowl is getting fresh powder.
Snowbowl said it could see up to five inches of snow this week.
"Having that wind hit your face, that cold wind, some of those little snowflakes, it's going to be a good time," said Memo Farias, who plans to visit Snowbowl this week.
He made the decision when he heard snow was in the forecast.
"I was so excited because I've been here in Arizona for 10 years and never been to Snowbowl until now," said Farias, who lives in Goodyear.
"Traditionally, after Christmas, that's usually the busiest time of year, but especially today with the snowfall, that's going to drive a lot more guests up," said Li Cui, Marketing Manager for Snowbowl.
"I've been up five times this season so far, and a little icy, but still fun," said Michael Sharer, from Anthem. "Any new snow is just fantastic, makes for better conditions, better mountain, all around a good time."
Last time Snowbowl got some fresh powder, tickets ran out. During this season, with the pandemic ongoing, Snowbowl only allows limited ticket sales.
Now, more terrain is open. Snowbowl is allowing more people, but it's still only selling a limited number of tickets.
Cui said there should be plenty of room for visitors to social distance with more runs open.
"Especially since there's better snow, and you have all the NAU students coming back in the next week or two, I think we're going to see a lot more people on that mountain," said Sharer.
Cui said tickets to Snowbowl are only being sold online this year, and masks are required when visitors are around other people.