FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Skiiers and snowboarders can hit the slopes for the first time in Flagstaff since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Arizona Snowbowl is ready for the season and opens on Friday. Arizonans are ready for some winter fun, too, so tickets are already sold out for Friday and Saturday. But there is still hope. Officials said more tickets might be released on either day, depending on actual visitation levels.
There are several reasons for the sellout. Because of COVID-19, there's a limit on how many people can be on the mountain, and the resort said it manages the capacity on a daily basis.
Even though Snowbowl got its first snow of the season on Oct. 26, there hasn't been much powder since, so only a limited number of trails are open. The Grand Canyon Express high-speed chairlift is the only lift that'll be open with access to four trails as of Thursday night. The lift will be going from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To help stop the spread of COVID-19, all guests and employees have to wear masks in base areas, lift lines, and inside lodges. All regular lift tickets must be bought online. For more information, click/tap here.