(3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Snowbowl got more fresh snow this week than any other ski resort in North America.
Thanks to this week's record-breaking snowstorm in Northern Arizona, Snowbowl got 5.5 feet of snow over the last three days and more than 7 feet of snow in the last week. Both of those snow totals rank number one among North American ski resorts, according to OnTheSnow.com.
"It's unbelievable. This is a dream come true to have this much snow in such a short period of time," said Arizona Snowbowl assistant general manager Rob Linde.
Skiers and snowboarders started lining up 30 minutes or more before the lifts opened to enjoy one of the first runs of the day.
Visitors said the crowds were much larger than usual. Arizona Snowbowl does not release attendance numbers for competitive reasons, spokesman John Brice said.
On Sunday, Snowbowl will donate 20 percent of all lift ticket sales to the National Forest Foundation. The money will support efforts to improve the health of forests in the Flagstaff area and mitigate wildfire risks.
Visitors can take advantage of the free Mountain Express shuttle between downtown Flagstaff and the Hart Prairie Lodge. Buses will depart at the top of every hour starting at 7 a.m. from the Downtown Connection Center.
More information on the free shuttle is available here.
