(3TV/CBS 5) - A woman serving in the United States Air Force needed a safe place for her pets while she was deployed. The Arizona Humane Society stepped in.
Valley resident Miranda Douglas has been in the Air Force for eight years, and for the past 6 months, she's been away from family deployed in Africa.
"It's hard, it doesn't get easier, you just learn how to deal with it," Douglas said.
She just got home last week and Sunday, she finally got to see her two dogs, Nacho and Lady. They've been in the care of an Arizona Humane Society Foster Hero.
"Nacho I adopted in Okinawa, Japan when I was stationed there; he needed a home and is saw him and loved him instantly," Douglas said. "In South Carolina I adopted Lady from the Humane Society and then I moved here and they moved with me and they're just part of the family."
"It's a small way we can give back to the service men and women who sacrifice so much for us on the daily," said Kelsey Dickerson with the Arizona Humane Society.
The Arizona Humane Society gives the foster heroes everything they need to be successful -- food, bedding treats and toys.
"While they are overseas, they don't have anywhere to take their dogs, cats, or critters and can put them in a foster hero program with us and not worry about it," Dickerson said.
Project Active Duty is totally free. And the Heroes do it willingly.
"I didn't realize how easy it was, it was really helpful during this time," Douglas said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.