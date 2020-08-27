PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Gov. Doug Ducey is sending more than 150 Arizona National Guard members to help with Wisconsin's public safety issues.

Ducey said Gov. Tony Evers made the request. Arizona is one of three states sending troops to the Badger State. They are expected to arrive on Friday. Ducey said the troops will be helping provide a "safe environment in which citizens can freely exercise their Constitutional rights."

"Over the summer, the Arizona National Guard provided effective support to state and local law enforcement keeping the peace in Arizona communities. We support public safety, everywhere — and we stand ready to support Wisconsin now in their time of need," Ducey said in a statement. He is referencing when he also deployed National Guard members in the Phoenix area after declaring a state of emergency following unruly George Floyd protests in late May and early June.

On Tuesday, Evers declared a state of emergency after protests turned violent when some vandalized businesses and set dozens of buildings on fire in Kenosha, Wisconsin. That's where a police officer shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, seven times in the back while officers tried to detain him. Investigators said Blake had a knife. He's still in the hospital and family members say he's paralyzed from the waist down.

On Wednesday, the White House Chief of Staff said Evers turned down federal help in Kenosha.