NORTHERN ARIZONA (3TV/CBS 5) - A Republican senator wants to name a major state highway in northern Arizona after former president Donald Trump.

Sen. Wendy Rogers filed a legislative proposal (SCM 1003) last week that urges state transportation officials to designate State Route 260 as the "Donald J. Trump Highway." The roughly 220-mile stretch of road runs east and west, connecting Cottonwood to Eager, Arizona.

Trump's tax cuts, his decision to take the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Agreement, and his COVID response are among the reasons listed for honoring the 45th president, who was also rejected by Arizona voters and impeached twice during his four years in office.

The bill has been assigned to the Senate Transportation Committee but has not received a hearing, yet.

Rogers did not respond to a request for an interview. The Arizona Department of Transportation, which Rogers is asking to make the change, declined to comment on the pending piece of legislation.

"It seems like it's a desperate attempt to really pander to a base of voters even though the state of Arizona rejected Donald Trump," said Sen. Martin Quezada, a Democrat from Phoenix.