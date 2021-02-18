PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A new bill working its way through the Arizona Senate could help stop fentanyl overdoses.
If signed into law, SB1486 would legalize fentanyl testing strips. These strips would tell drug users if a pill is contaminated with fentanyl, potentially stopping them from using it and saving lives. The state health department reported since June 2017, more than 8,500 people have died of suspected opioid overdoses. Many of them take street drugs, not knowing it's laced with fentanyl.
One of those deaths was the 25-year-old son of Arizona state senator Christine Marsh. Landon Marsh was married just three weeks before he overdosed. He died nine months ago.
"He was a really amazing, amazing human being," said Marsh. "The reality is that the pain doesn't leave. You just become better at managing it and carrying it."
"He was smart and creative. Whenever I needed a friend, when my parent was absent, Landon was there. When my 8th-grade relationship ended, he showed up in the middle of the night, and we talked," said Megan Pope, a close friend of Landon Marsh.
Landon's death and so many others may have been stopped if they knew what was in the pill they were taking. The test strip could tell users if there's hidden fentanyl in other street drugs they are taking, but right now, selling those strips is a felony. This law would change that.
"It's a small step, but it'll be a very useful tool," Marsh said.
"We know people are using drugs, people have used drugs a long time, despite all efforts people continue using. For those currently using right now today, we have these tools to try to prevent a death," said Haley Coles of Sonoran Prevention Works, a non-profit working to fight drug abuse.
"One pill can end your life. One life lost is too many," Kristen Pollin, CEO of notMYkid, a non-profit working to help Arizona youth.