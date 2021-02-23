PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The brutal winter weather shut down oil refineries in the Midwest and Gulf Coast and Arizona drivers are noticing those effects.

According to AAA, the Grand Canyon State saw the second-highest weekly increase for gas prices in the nation. Arizonans saw a rise of 21 cents at the gas pump as of Tuesday. The average price now for a gallon of gas in Arizona is about $2.75, according to AAA. It's the highest average price for gas Arizonans have seen in about a year.

Arizona gas price hikes blamed on weather in Texas, Kansas GasBuddy, which tracks gas prices nationwide, says we could see highest gas prices since 2019 and the highest winter averages in more than five years.

However, nine other states have higher prices for gas than Arizona. California is the most expensive, at $3.59 per gallon, AAA said.

"When close to 40% of U.S. crude production is offline because refineries are closed, there is going to be pain at the pump until operations resume," said Jeanette Casselano McGee with AAA.

Because of the winter storm, refinery outages were reported in Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee and Kansas.

AAA said the large increase is likely over but smaller increases will keep happening until crude oil production is back to normal.