PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Arizona Secretary of State Katies Hobbs is asking for the removal of the Confederate monument from Wesley Bolin Plaza. "Removing this monument isn't a choice to erase our history: it's a choice to embrace our future," Hobbs tweeted Monday. She included a copy of the letter she emailed to Andy Tobin, the director of the Arizona Department of Administration.
The monument at the State Capitol was a gift to Arizona from the United Daughters of the Confederacy in the early 1960s. They said, "A nation that forgets its past has no future."
"Without a doubt, the most shameful moments of our history should not be forgotten. But we need not honor these shameful moments in order to remember them," Hobbs wrote in her letter. "Indeed, we're reminded of the legacy of slavery through racial inequality that persists in our country to this day. … We don't heal the divisions in our country by honoring those who would divide us."
Hobbs said the Confederate monument is "undeserving to sit among the honorable individuals and causes that are recognized in the Plaza," including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Navajo Codetalkers, and the Granite Mountain Hotshots.
Since the death of George Floyd, who died in May while in police custody, there have been more and more calls throughout the country to remove Confederate monuments and imagery. On Friday, the US Marine Corps announced that all public displays featuring the Confederate flag would be removed from its installation. "The Marine Corps shall remove the Confederate battle flag from all installation public spaces and work areas in order to support our core values, ensure unit cohesion and security, and preserve good order and discipline," explains the order, which covers things like mugs, bumper stickers, and posted, in addition to the flag itself.
The controversy over Confederate monuments is not new, not even here in Arizona, which had only a minor role in the Civil War. Arizona wasn't even a state yet.
"It's time that we move forward and leave behind the tributes that could be seen as legitimizing injustice and inequality," State Representative Reginald Bolding, a Democrat from south Phoenix, said in June 2015. At the time, he was specifically talking about the Jefferson Davis Highway, which is a short stretch of Highway 80 between Bisbee and Tombstone. A Davis Highway marker has sat off the side of the U.S. 60 near Apache Junction for decades. The monument was tarred and feathered in 2017.
A monument to Jefferson Davis on U.S. 60 near Gold Canyon was found covered in tar and feathers on Thursday.
Alpha Phi Alpha, the first black college fraternity to join the Greek system, agreed with Bolding and also called for the removal of the monument at the State Capitol in 2015. Arizona's state historian, Marshall Trimble, disagreed.
"Take down the Confederate flags and put them in a museum, but don't tear down the memorials," he said in 2015. "They're part of our past. If you're going to start ripping out memorials and statues, where do you stop? What becomes politically correct next time around?"
Two years later, a Phoenix City Council vote set the stage for City leaders to change offensive street names, including Squaw Peak Drive and Robert E. Lee Street, without getting the approval of home and business owners.
Shortly after that, civil rights leaders slammed Gov. Doug Ducey over Confederate monuments, saying he was trying to have it "both ways" when it comes to issues of race. They wanted him to choose a side and use his power to remove the monuments from state property, something he had declined to do even as he condemned racial bigotry.
In August 2017, a poll showed that nearly two-thirds or Arizona's registered voters wanted the monument at the State Capitol to stay put.
Civil rights and other community leaders want Gov. Doug Ducey to jump into the controversy over Confederate monuments and use his power to remove them from state property.
The monument at Wesley Bolin Plaza is one of at least six Confederate monuments on state land throughout Arizona.
I’m asking ADOA Director Tobin to remove the confederate monument in Wesley Bolin Plaza. Removing this monument isn’t a choice to erase our history, it’s a choice to embrace our future.I’m grateful for leaders like Rep. @reginaldbolding who have led on this issue in AZ. pic.twitter.com/0HRV34zPEq