PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Amid a cybersecurity issue that forced the Flagstaff Unified School District to closes all of its schools for two days, IT professionals are taking a close look at the systems at other Arizona districts.
Chris Weber, a computer technician with Data Doctors, said that even when school districts take precautions to stop hackers, they can still be at risk.
"Most of these vulnerabilities turn up when people aren't updating software, not updating anti-virus, not constantly checking for new threats," Weber explained. "Unfortunately, it's a cat-and-mouse game, so you could be up to date and the next morning there could be a new vulnerability."
Jeff Billing, the IT director for the Paradise Valley Unified School District said many districts are stepping up their cybersecurity with improved software, 24/7 monitoring, and additional training for staff and students.
But that hasn't stopped hackers, many from other countries, from trying to bust into their system.
"It's unfortunate that technology is used this way, but that's the environment we have to deal with," Billings said. "I think to say it could never happen anywhere is naive, but you can take steps to reduce the risk."
Computer experts said the best thing school districts, businesses, and individuals can do to reduce the risk of being hacked is to constantly change passwords, don't open suspicious emails, don't click on links in emails from unknown senders, and stay on top of your cybersecurity.