TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Tony Awards are Sunday night, and Arizona’s one and only Tony award voter is getting ready for the red carpet. Of course, that means she’s got a killer dress. It was created by a local designer who’s beginning to make a name for himself.
As executive director of ASU Gammage, Colleen Jennings-Roggensack has theater expertise that’s very valuable to the Tony Awards. As a voter for the Tony Awards, she will be in New York wearing a black and red dress on the red carpet.
[WATCH: AZ's only Tony Awards voter gets red-carpet ready]
"I feel so regal and so elegant. Loren’s design is fabulous," said Jennings-Roggensack as she spoke about the dress and Loren Aragon, the ASU graduate who designed it.
Aragon was a mechanical engineering major who later taught himself to sew, and moved into the fashion industry. Arizona’s Family featured him before when he got discovered on the cover of Arizona Redbook Magazine. His fashion is a nod to indigenous people.
“The red is a symbol of strength, but to us also a representation or a homage to ancestry," Aragon said. "We’re a really different realm of fashion,
and we bring a lot of different things to the table as far as aesthetics, and it’s all culturally fueled.”
"When you look in the back there’s a train, but it’s not so much of a train that it’s tripping," Jennings-Roggensack said admiringly.
Aragon was working on the dress for four to five days solid, trying to get the designs to match up and fit for the big, red carpet debut.
"I just really hope that it does capture the viewers and that they see that native fashion is definitely thriving and leaving its mark in the greater fashion industry," Aragon said.
It’s a dress fit for Radio City Music Hall.
The Tony awards are Sunday at 7 pm on CBS 5.
