PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Now that that latest campaign to decriminalize marijuana has launched its campaign to get on the 2020 ballots, supporters are hoping to increase support by avoiding past mistakes.
Smart and Safe Arizona filed ballot language with the state last week to legalize pot use for adults who are over 21 years old.
The effort come three years after Proposition 205 narrowly failed by 67,000 votes.
The 2016 campaign faced fierce opposition from the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Gov. Doug Ducey.
But a spokeswoman for Smart and Safe Arizona said the new effort took specific steps to address prior concerns.
Stacy Pearson said the proposed ballot measure allows business owners to bar their workers from using the drug.
Other steps include strict prohibitions on driving under the influence and smoking pot in public.
"What we learned and what we know to be true is folks don't mind that marijuana is legal for adult use, they just don't what to see it," Pearson said Monday.
But it remains unclear if the changes will win over critics of the last ballot proposal.
Both the chamber and the governor have yet to weigh in.
"We'll look at it through the same lens as we did previously: its protections for workers, its effect on the workplace, and how it reconciles legalizing substances on the state level when it's still illegal on the federal level," said Garrick Taylor, a spokesman for the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Eleven states and the District of Columbia have already legalizedrecreational marijuana use by adults.
