PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s three public universities and the two largest community college districts are teaming up for a private fundraising effort to help enrolled so-called "Dreamers" finish their degrees.
Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients in Arizona had been paying in-state tuition rates until the state Supreme Court ruled last year they were ineligible. In some cases, "Dreamers" had their tuition rates and fees triple.
[WATCH: Universities, colleges in Arizona help fund tuition for DACA recipients]
After the ruling, 40% of DACA recipients at Maricopa Community Colleges dropped out, according to Maricopa Community Colleges Communications Director Matt Hasson.
Arizona State University, the University of Arizona, Northern Arizona University, Pima Community College and the Maricopa Community Colleges partnered with Chicanos Por La Causa for a campaign designed to cover the amount in excess of in-state rates.
There are about 1,600 DACA recipients enrolled at these institutions, CPLC said.
The campaign is called Keep the Dream Alive. Donors can direct their contributions to individual schools or to the broader campaign.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.