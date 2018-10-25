Arizona's largest Christmas tree arrives at the Outlets at Anthem.

ANTHEM, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It's that time of year again! The Outlets at Anthem are setting up their Christmas display with the largest Christmas tree in Arizona.
The tree will be the tallest, fresh-cut, decorated Christmas tree in the state, standing at 80 feet tall.
It was hand selected from Shasta Trinity Forest near the California/Oregon border.
The tree traveled nearly 750 miles on a 40-foot stretch flatbed trailer. It will be decorated with 80 strands of LED lights stretching two miles and over 500 ornaments.
A hand-made, 3-foot copper star will top the tree to represent the state of Arizona.
The forest was replanted with 25 saplings from the tree to replenish the area.
The tree will arrive Thursday morning and will be put in place by a crane.
The Outlets at Anthem are located on I-17, about 15 minutes north of the 101.
The official tree lighting ceremony will be held on Saturday Nov. 17 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will include a free concert featuring AJ Mitchell and the All-American Boys Chorus from Los Angeles.
