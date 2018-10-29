GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It's been a long fall for local sports fans. The Arizona Diamondbacks playoff hopes fell apart in September. Until last weekend, the Arizona Cardinals were a one-win team. Also, the Phoenix Suns are routinely getting beat by double digits.
Very quietly, the Arizona Coyotes are trending toward being a contender.
"We have a really good group of guys in this room," said captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson after Monday's practice. "Everyone feels like they're chipping in."
The Coyotes have won three in a row and four of five. When play started on Monday night, they were four points out of first place in the Pacific division. For the past six seasons, the conversation about the Coyotes has been mostly about last place. Despite being just 10 games in, the team is enjoying its position.
"Obviously, the first five games wasn't (sic) what we wanted to do," said Annti Raanta, who's given up only one goal in his last five games. "Then you get a couple wins and you get things rolling. Everybody's confidence gets a little higher. That's when you see the relaxed guys on the ice and you get the results."
After failing to score the first two games, the Coyotes offense has exploded. Seven goals were scored on Saturday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning and third-year right wing Christian Fischer is still riding the momentum of his first career hat trick last week in Columbus.
"Four to five young guys have worked up the ranks from being drafted here," said Fishcer, who will turn 22 in April. "We know what we have in here and it's special."
The Coyotes are quick to pump the brakes. They're 10 games in. They do look like a team that can trend towards making a run at the playoffs. Until it officially becomes winter, they'll focus on taking it one game at a time.
"Right now we have to concentrate more on the small things," said Raanta. "Sometimes when you get those things and confidence gets a little higher, you get a little sloppy and you think you don't have to put in the work."
The Coyotes are hosting Ottawa on Tuesday, Carolina on Friday, and Philadelphia on Monday.
