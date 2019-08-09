NEAR SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Arizona’s First White Castle location is hiring!
The restaurant chain, famous for its sliders, is scheduled to open near Scottsdale late next month. An exact opening date has not been announced.
[RELATED: White Castle to open near Scottsdale in fall 2019]
But ahead of the highly-anticipated grand opening, White Castle is looking to hire 120 team employees and 10 managers.
You can apply online immediately at careers.whitecastle.com.
Candidates can also get hired (sometimes right on the spot!) at the Mega Hiring Event later this month. The event runs Aug. 21 through Aug. 24, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
It will take place at the Hampton Inn Scottsdale Riverwalk, 9550 E. Talking Stick Way. Bring two forms of ID with you.
Team member pay starts at $13 an hour; manager pay starts at $17 an hour.
White Castle employees can enjoy benefits, profit sharing, flexible scheduling, a holiday bonus program and best of all, free food during work shifts!
Experience is not required; the company will provide on-the-job training.
Company officials say they're looking for outgoing, positive and energetic people.
“We’re looking for people with a heart for hospitality who want to join a winning team,” said Orlondo Lopez, operating partner at White Castle. “We are a 98-year-old family owned business, and we’ve created a great place to work because we put our team members first.”
White Castle officials say the chain is famous for the loyalty of its employees. More than one in four of the 10,000 people who work for White Castle have been with the company 10 years or more.
“If you want a fun and fast-paced environment where every day is different and you can develop team-building, problem-solving and customer-service skills that last a lifetime, you might want to consider coming to the Castle,” Lopez said.
The new White Castle, the first ever in Arizona, will be located at 9310 E. Via de Ventura in the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community’s Talking Stick Entertainment District.
Crews broke ground for the location in April.
[PHOTOS: White Castle groundbreaking event in Arizona]
If you can't make the job fair, here are more options to apply for a position:
1. Text the word “Castle” to 56379.
2. Visit www.careers.whitecastle.com.
3. Apply at https://higherme.com/jobs/5d375858720b7 (crew managers)
4. Apply at https://higherme.com/jobs/5d45058a2bc78 (team members).
About White Castle
White Castle is a family-owned business that's been around for more than 98 years. The company was founded in Wichita, Kansas in 1921, serving The Original Slider, made from 100 percent USDA inspected beef.
Today, White Castle owns and operates nearly 400 restaurants in 13 states.
The original slider, named Time Magazine’s "most influential burger of all time," is served alongside a menu of a variety of sliders and other tasty food options.
White Castle’s commitment to maintaining the highest quality products extends to the company owning and operating its own meat processing plants and bakeries as well as three frozen food processing plants.
The retail division markets White Castle’s fare in grocery, club stores, convenience stores, vending operations and concessions across the United States and in a growing number of international locations, including military base exchanges around the world.
For more information, you can download the White Castle app or visit whitecastle.com.
(1) comment
Great news. Hope they open more in the Phoenix area including Chandler. Great news!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.